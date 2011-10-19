* Q2 EPS 28 cents vs Wall Street view 21 cents

Oct 19 Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) said it would build fewer Save-A-Lot discount stores than planned because licensees were having difficulty obtaining loans in a weak economy that also prompted the company to temper its full-year earnings and sales forecasts.

Shares of Supervalu, which owns the Jewel-Osco, Albertsons and Save-A-Lot chains, fell 5.1 percent to $7.75.

"Today's macro environment is proving more challenging than we originally anticipated and it is impacting the ability of (Save-A-Lot) licensees to obtain financing for new stores," Chief Executive Craig Herkert said on a conference call.

Supervalu subsequently cut its forecast for Save-A-Lot store openings this year to 80 to 90 from 160, he said.

The third-largest U.S. grocery-store chain on Wednesday pulled back the high end of its full-year earnings forecast to $1.30 a share from $1.40, while keeping the low end at $1.20. Still, the new outlook calls for earnings that could be well above the analysts' average estimate of $1.22, compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Given that the Street was at the low end of the range already I think it was the prudent thing to do," said Deutsche Bank analyst Chuck Grom, who has a "buy" rating on the shares.

Supervalu now expects its closely watched identical-store sales, excluding fuel, to fall 2 percent to 2.5 percent this year. It previously called for a decline of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent.

Minneapolis-based Supervalu reported net income of $60 million, or 28 cents per share, for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 10, compared with a year-earlier loss of $1.47 billion, or $6.94 per share, that included noncash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges.

Earnings in the latest quarter beat analysts' average estimate of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company has laid off workers, closed stores and sold assets in a continuing effort to lower debt from its $12.4 billion acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons stores in 2006.

Second-quarter net sales were $8.43 billion, coming in just above the analysts' average forecast of $8.36 billion.

"In a game of relative expectations I thought the results show both stabilization and improvement in the company's business trends," Grom said.

Supervalu has vowed to get its everyday pricing as low as bigger players Kroger and Safeway amid fierce competition and rising food costs. Major supermarket chains are struggling with falling sales volumes as all but the top-earning shoppers remain very cautious about spending.

The company, which has been losing market share, said identical-store sales fell 1.8 percent in the latest quarter.

A key performance measure, Supervalu's identical-store sales show results from supermarkets operating for four full quarters, including store expansions and excluding fuel sales.

The identical-store sales decline was not as steep as expected, Grom said.

Executives said food inflation helped raise overall sales, but that traffic trends improved and that consumers bought more items per trip.

Herkert said on a conference call that Supervalu's "more disciplined approach to managing promotions lead to a decline in the percent of items sold on promotion" -- which should help the company protect profits.

Identical-supermarket sales at larger rival Kroger Co (KR.N) rose 5.3 percent in the latest quarter, excluding fuel, because of higher food prices. [ID:nN1E7880C2]

Last week, Safeway Inc SWY.N reported a 1.5 percent rise in identical-store sales, excluding fuel. [ID:nN1E79C0B1] (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Brad Dorfman in New York and Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)