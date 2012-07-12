NEW YORK, July 12 Supermarket operator SuperValu has set a Friday bank meeting to launch an $850 million first-lien term loan slated to refinance existing debt, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Credit Suisse is leading the seven-year loan. While no price talk has been disclosed the loan will benefit from 101 soft-call protection. The loan will run alongside a $1.65 billion, five-year asset-based lending facility.

On Wednesday, the owner of such brands as Albertsons and Shaw's announced it was refinancing its senior credit facility to enhance financial flexibility. The announcement came as the company also suspended its dividend and said it was looking at strategic options to overhaul the firm.

SuperValu will replace the company's existing credit with the ABL facility and term loan, which will be secured by a portion of the company's real estate.

The company's corporate family rating is currently B1/B+.

In 2011, the issuer extended the maturities on its existing term loans for a second time. As of February, the company had a $22 million term loan B-1 due 2012, a $577 million term loan B-2 due 2015 and a $448 million term loan B-3 due 2018, according to its latest 10-K.

The TLB-1 is priced at 137.5bp over Libor, the TLB-2 is priced at 325bp over Libor and the TLB-3 is priced at 350bp over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., SuperValu is the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain. (Editing By Jon Methven)