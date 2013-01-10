EU mergers and takeovers (March 7)
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 10 Supervalu Inc, the No. 3 U.S. grocery store operator, said on Thursday it plans to sell five retail grocery chains to an investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
Supervalu also said it posted a quarterly profit.
It agreed to sell Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and Star Market stores and the related Osco and Sav-on in-store pharmacies as part of the deal.
It also reported a profit of $16 million, or 8 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on Dec. 1, compared with a year-earlier loss of $750 million, or $3.54 per share.
Excluding an after-tax gain related to a cash settlement from credit card companies and after-tax charges primarily related to store closures, it earned $5 million, or 3 cents per share.
March 7 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.
* Co required to pay Orion US Holdings termination fee $30 million if merger agreement with Brookfield terminated - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mT6bJZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)