April 24 Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc
, which recently sold nearly 900 supermarkets in a $3.3
billion deal, on Wednesday reported a wider quarterly loss as it
worked on slimming down its business.
Supervalu said its loss from continuing operations was $179
million, or 85 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter
that ended in February, compared with a loss of $42 million, or
20 cents per share, a year earlier. Both periods included
charges related mostly to noncash asset impairment issues and
employee severance, it said.
Sales from continuing operations fell 2.3 percent to $3.89
billion.
Supervalu on March 21 sold its Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco,
Shaw's and Star Market stores, as well as related Osco and
Sav-on in-store pharmacies, to an investor group led by Cerberus
Capital Management LP. The deal for 877 stores included
$100 million in cash and $3.2 billion in debt.