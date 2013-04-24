April 24 Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc
, trying to slim down its business, on Wednesday reported
a wider quarterly loss mainly on weak sales at its retail food
segment.
The company blamed competitive pressures in certain markets
and reduced promotional spending for the weakness in the unit
that includes its Save-A-Lot stores, lower-price superstores and
traditional supermarkets.
The company, which recently sold nearly 900 supermarkets in
a $3.3 billion deal, said its fourth-quarter loss from
continuing operations widened to $179 million, or 85 cents a
share, from $42 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges related to noncash asset impairment and
employee severance, the company posted a loss of 14 cents a
share. Analysts, on average, looked for a profit of 18 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 2.3 percent to $3.89 billion.
Supervalu sold its Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and
Star Market stores as well as Osco and Sav-on in-store
pharmacies to an investor group led by Cerberus Capital
Management LP on March 21. The deal for 877 stores
included $100 million in cash and $3.2 billion in debt.
Supervalu's top rivals include Kroger Co, Safeway Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.