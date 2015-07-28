BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reports progress on store divestments
* Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy
July 28 SuperValu Inc said it was exploring a spinoff of its discount supermarket chain, Save-A-Lot, as a publicly traded company.
Save-A-Lot operates more than 1,300 stores across the United States, SuperValu said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 23 Fast food chain Pret a Manger's private equity owners have chosen Solebury Capital to advise on a planned New York stock market listing, people close to the situation said.