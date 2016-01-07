BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
Jan 7 Grocery chain Supervalu Inc said its board approved a possible spinoff of its fast-growing discount chain Save-A-Lot stores.
Supervalu said its shareholders would own at least 80.1 percent of the outstanding shares of Save-A-Lot. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.