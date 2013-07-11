July 11Looking the other way while a broker
racks up commissions by making excessive trades can have
devastating consequences for his or her supervisor: a lifetime
ban from the securities industry.
That is the message from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which recently upheld such a penalty against Carl
Birkelbach, the founder of now-defunct Chicago firm Birkelbach
Investment Securities Inc.
Birkelbach, now 72, failed to supervise a broker who
generated more than $1 million in commissions during 3-1/2 years
in the early 2000s while handling an account for Chicago artist
Amy Lowry, the SEC wrote in a July 2 opinion.
Birkelbach disputes that figure and says he plans to appeal
the decision in federal court.
The case illustrates the conflicts of interest that can
arise for a supervisor of an account that is lucrative for both
the broker and firm, lawyers say. Lowry's account represented 18
percent of the Birkelbach firm's revenue from late 2002 through
2005, the SEC wrote.
Birkelbach, who worked in the securities industry for more
than 30 years, says he properly supervised Lowry's broker, who
was also barred from the industry. "I felt as though, in this
instance, I had done everything I could for the client,"
Birkelbach told Reuters.
He says commissions from the account totaled about $250,000,
but the firm presented the figures to Lowry, who did not object.
The SEC refutes that point.
Brokerage branch office managers commonly receive bonuses
based on commissions their brokers earn, said Andrew Stoltmann,
a Chicago-based lawyer who represents investors in securities
arbitration cases.
"The branch office manager has every incentive in the world
to bury his head in the sand and ignore red flags," said
Stoltmann, who was not involved in the Birkelbach case.
FAMILY MONEY
A trader friend of Lowry's introduced her to the firm in
2001 after she inherited Proctor & Gamble Co stock from
her father, according to the SEC. The friend suggested that she
use an options strategy known as writing "covered calls" to
boost her investment income while holding on to her shares. That
would protect her from the large capital gains taxes that would
become due on those shares if she sold.
Birkelbach says the trading strategy achieved those goals.
Lowry opened an account at Birkelbach with about 20,000
shares of her P&G stock, worth $1.5 million. A new broker,
William Murphy, took over the account a year later, and trading
increased dramatically.
Murphy, who did not return a phone call requesting comment,
had been previously suspended by the Chicago Board Options
Exchange for trading a client's account without permission.
Murphy made about 2,600 options trades in Lowry's account
between mid-2002 and early 2006, according to the SEC. It said
he had often sold and bought back the same series of option
contracts, which boosted his commissions, and sometimes he
traded multiple times on the same day.
That frequency is excessive for a covered call strategy, an
options trader told Reuters.
The account ultimately had $871,000 in trading losses. At
one point, Lowry owed as much as $1.2 million in her margin
account.
Lowry signed a new options agreement in 2004, thinking it
was because she changed her last name. She later testified that
the agreement had been altered to allow more options trading
strategies and describe her as having 10 years of investing
experience. She says she had no investing experience when she
opened the account.
Then examiners from the National Association of Securities
Dealers visited her home in 2005 to discuss her account. The
regulator, now the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,
discovered the situation during a standard examination of the
Birkelbach firm.
Lowry, now 56, closed the account in 2006 and filed an
arbitration claim against the firm. She settled for $150,000
after a mediation. "It was emotionally exhausting, and I was
paying money out to lawyers," she said.
RED FLAGS
Birkelbach said he was penalized with a lifetime bar because
he "had the nerve" to appeal an initial FINRA order that
included a six-month suspension and $25,000 fine. FINRA's
appellate body increased the penalty to a lifetime bar.
Birkelbach, in his SEC appeal, said he stopped by Murphy's
office regularly to talk about the account. But the SEC said
that did not amount to serious scrutiny.
He also sent duplicate statements for Lowry's account to her
accountant and a financial planner he had brought in.
Still, the planner - and even the firm's own compliance
officer - had concerns, the SEC wrote. In fact, Birkelbach's
"complete failure" to take precautions despite obvious red flags
"appear to involve some degree of intent," the agency said.
The securities industry has since developed better
supervisory procedures, said Francis Curran, a securities lawyer
for McCormick & O'Brien LLP in New York. For example, an
investor in Lowry's situation now would probably receive a
letter from the brokerage's clearing firm about suspicious
activity, Curran said.
Nonetheless, supervisors still need to take warning signs
seriously, especially concerns from compliance officers, Curran
said. "That might be something viewed as a significant red
flag."