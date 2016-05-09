May 9 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.0 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MPO2YK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)