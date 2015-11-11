SINGAPORE Nov 11 Surbana Jurong Private Ltd, a
Singapore-based urban planning consultancy, said it had signed
two deals valued at $69.2 million in total to increase its
exposure outside the city-state and capitalise on growing
urbanisation in emerging markets.
Surbana Jurong, one of Asia's largest consultancies for
urbanisation and infrastructure developments, said it had agreed
to take a 20 percent stake in CITICC (Africa) Holdings Ltd.
CITICC (Africa) is a $300 million platform set up by the
World Bank's International Financial Company and China's CITIC
Construction Co to develop affordable housing in Africa.
Emerging economies led by China and India have seen rapid
urbanisation, giving opportunities for companies to provide
planning and building services for projects such as business
parks, residences and hospitals.
Surbana Jurong said it is aiming to grow its annual
fee-based income to S$1 billion-to-S$1.5 billion over the next
three to five years from about S$500 million ($352 million),
currently.
Currently, 54 percent of the world's population lives in
urban areas, and that is predicted to increase to 66 percent by
2050, with much of the growth in developing countries, U.N.
figures show.
Global infrastructure spending will grow from an annual $4
trillion in 2012 to more than $9 trillion per year by 2025,
according to consultancy PwC, while the Asia-Pacific market,
will represent nearly 60 percent of that spending by 2025.
Separately, Surbana Jurong, jointly owned by state investor
Temasek Holdings and state-owned industrial property
developer and planner JTC Corp, decided to invest $9.25 million
in FLUX Factory Inc, a San Francisco-based software firm
dedicated to eco-friendly building design.
($1 = 1.4218 Singapore dollars)
