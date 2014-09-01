Sept 1 Surfilter Network Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Suzhou-based digital firm for 602.6 million yuan (98.12 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise up to 200.9 million yuan in private placement to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on September 2

(1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan)