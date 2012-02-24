By Will Swanton
| GOLD COAST
GOLD COAST Feb 24 It is comparable to
tennis losing Wimbledon from its schedule. Or the US Masters
being stripped of its status as a golf major.
The Association of Surfing Professionals announced on Friday
that one of the jewels in its crown, the Billabong Pro Jeffreys
Bay in South Africa, will not be part of the world championship
race this year.
The contest has been downgraded due to the financial
difficulties of the Billabong company. The Australian surf-wear
company announced earlier this month it was cutting jobs and
shutting shops.
The event will be run as a six-star contest, the level below
the main tour.
The loss of a marquee part of the tour increases the
likelihood that world champion Kelly Slater will retire from
fulltime competition, sooner rather than later. Jeffreys Bay was
one of his favourite stops on tour.
In a statement released by the ASP, Billabong said: "The
change in event status follows a broader review in which we are
seeking to identify cost savings throughout the business. By
retaining an event at Jeffreys Bay, it now provides two
qualifying events back to back in the South African region.
"The move to an ASP six-Star also opens the event up to
South Africa's aspiring pro surfers for the first time in 20
years and ensures continuity of the event for the local
businesses in Jeffreys Bay."
The scheduling change means the men's world title will be
held over 10 contests instead of 11.
"We agreed as a board that whilst very regrettable, the
commercial realities are such that a pragmatic approach by ASP
at this time seemed sensible," said ASP chairman Richard
Grellman.
"Billabong have been long-time supporters of professional
surfing and still sponsor three of the 10 world championship
tour events and we look forward to our deep relationship with
them continuing."
Slater is contesting the season-opening Quiksilver Pro on
the Gold Coast. First-round heats of the men's contest, and the
Roxy Pro for women, are scheduled to begin tomorrow.
American Lisa Andersen, the women's world champion from 1994
to 1997, failed to make the main draw after being eliminated in
the first round of the trials on Friday. The mother of two was
attempting a comeback at the age of 42.
(Editing by Ossian Shine)
