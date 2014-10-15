Oct 15 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :

* Says signs contract with municipality of Walbrzych for delivery of computer hardware to multicultural park 'old Mine'

* Says will receive remuneration of 3.2 million zlotys and contract is due to be finalized by Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

