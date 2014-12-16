SYDNEY Dec 16 Australian online clothing retailer SurfStitch debuted at a small discount on Tuesday after the company formerly controlled by Billabong International Ltd raised A$83 million ($68.24 million) in an initial public offering.

The shares first traded at A$0.98 at 0100 GMT, compared to their A$1.00 issue price, while the broader market fell 0.5 percent. ($1 = 1.2162 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)