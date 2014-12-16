UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Dec 16 Australian online clothing retailer SurfStitch debuted at a small discount on Tuesday after the company formerly controlled by Billabong International Ltd raised A$83 million ($68.24 million) in an initial public offering.
The shares first traded at A$0.98 at 0100 GMT, compared to their A$1.00 issue price, while the broader market fell 0.5 percent. ($1 = 1.2162 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources