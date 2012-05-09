May 9 Oil and gas company Surge Energy Inc
reported a profit on higher crude and natural gas
liquids production and the company said it expects to double its
funds from operations in 2012.
First-quarter profit was C$2.7 million, or 4 Canadian cents
per share, compared with a loss of C$502,000, or 1 Canadian cent
per share last year.
Revenue at the company, which has operations in Alberta,
Manitoba and North Dakota, doubled to C$51.1 million.
Total production rose 77 percent to 9,009 barrels of oil
equivalent per day. Oil and natural gas liquids output doubled
to 6,110 barrels per day.
Surge's result was also helped by 9 percent rise in U.S.
crude oil prices.
The company forecast 2012 funds from operations of C$120
million. Last year it reported FFO of C$57.8 million.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)