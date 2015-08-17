Aug 17 Surgical center manager Surgery Partners Inc filed for an initial public offering of common stock on Monday.

Surgery Partners, owned by H.I.G Capital LLC, said BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were among those underwriting the IPO.

Reuters exclusively reported in March that Surgery Partners was preparing for a summer IPO, potentially valuing it at about $2 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company owns and operates ambulatory surgery centers that provide same-day outpatient care.

Patients can receive services including anesthesia, diagnostics and radiation oncology at these centers, which are cheaper and more convenient than traditional hospitals.

Founded with a single facility in Florida in 2004, Surgery Partners now operates facilities across 28 states with about 4,000 physicians providing services to over 500,000 patients in 2014, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/1MuvDdI)

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SGRY".

The filing contained a nominal fund raising target of $100 million. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)