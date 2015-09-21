(Adds details)
Sept 21 Surgical center manager Surgery Partners
Inc's initial public offering was priced at $23-$26 per
share, valuing the company at up to $1.25 billion.
The company is selling 14.3 million common shares in the IPO
and expects to raise 324.9 million at the mid-point of the
range, according to its regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1MuvDdI)
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company, owned by H.I.G
Capital LLC, operates 94 ambulatory surgery centers and five
hospitals in 28 states. Patients can receive services including
anesthesia, diagnostics and radiation oncology at these centers.
Reuters reported in March that Surgery Partners was
preparing for a summer IPO.
Surgery Partners' competitors include Surgical Care
Affiliates Inc, AmSurg Corp and United
Surgical Partners International, which recently struck a merger
deal with Tenet Healthcare Corp.
H.I.G. Capital, which currently owns more than 80 percent
stake in the company, bought Surgery Partners in 2010 for an
undisclosed amount. It later bought surgery center operator
NovaMed for $214 million and merged the businesses.
Last November, Surgery Partners acquired Symbion Holdings
Corp, owned by Crestview Partners, for $792 million.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Citigroup and
Morgan Stanley are among those underwriting the IPO. The stock
is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SGRY".
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)