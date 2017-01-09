EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 9 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Monday its Optum unit would buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc in a deal valuing the company at about $2.3 billion.
The offer of $57 per share, represents a premium of 17 percent to Friday's close.
The deal will be funded between 51 percent to 80 percent with UnitedHealth Group stock, with the remainder in cash. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.