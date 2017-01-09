Jan 9 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Monday its Optum unit would buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc in a deal valuing the company at about $2.3 billion.

The offer of $57 per share, represents a premium of 17 percent to Friday's close.

The deal will be funded between 51 percent to 80 percent with UnitedHealth Group stock, with the remainder in cash. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)