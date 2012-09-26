MOSCOW, Sept 26 Surgutneftegaz will leave the Russian consortium developing the Junin 6 oil block in Venezuela's Orinoco belt, its last foreign project, business daily Kommersant reported on Wednesday.

Surgut's share is likely to be divided among its partners in the consortium - Rosneft, LUKOIL, TNK-BP and Gazpromneft - or bought by state-controlled Rosneft alone, the newspaper wrote, citing sources.

The consortium owns a 40 percent stake in the project, expected to start oil production on Wednesday, while Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has 60 percent.

The Junin 6 oil block is one of the most advanced new projects in Venezuela's Orinoco extra heavy crude belt, where President Hugo Chavez's government is focusing its attention for future production increases.

