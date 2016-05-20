MOSCOW May 20 Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold to Gelncore up to 2.65 million tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) via export tender for loading in July-December 2016 from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said on Friday.

According to industry sources, the ULSD originating from the Kirishi refinery was sold at a discount of around $10 per tonne to Surgut's pricing formula, but it couldn't be directly confirmed, as buyers and sellers do not comment on their deals as a rule. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Gleb Gorodyankin)