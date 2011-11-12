* Surgut to increase oil production to 60.7 mln t in 2011
* Sees crude output rising 1-2 percent in 2012
MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's No.4 oil producer
Surgutneftegaz plans a modest oil output increase this
and next year, its General Director Vladimir Bogdanov said on
Saturday.
"(The output) will be more than last year. Next year... will
also be a growth," he told journalists at the sidelines of a
conference.
Borganov, a long-serving oil veteran, said that
Surgutneftegaz's oil production is seen at 60.7 million tonnes
this year with extraction rising by another 1-2 tonnes in 2012.
The company saw 2010 oil output of 59.5 million tonnes.
Surgutneftegaz's key and mostly depleted fields are located
in Western Siberia. It is also developing deposits in Talakan in
Eastern Siberia, seen as a new hydrocarbon production growth
center in Russia.
The government expects to maintain crude production levels
of at least 10 million barrels per day over the next 10 years.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Patrick Graham)