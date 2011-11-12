* Surgut to increase oil production to 60.7 mln t in 2011

* Sees crude output rising 1-2 percent in 2012

MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's No.4 oil producer Surgutneftegaz plans a modest oil output increase this and next year, its General Director Vladimir Bogdanov said on Saturday.

"(The output) will be more than last year. Next year... will also be a growth," he told journalists at the sidelines of a conference.

Borganov, a long-serving oil veteran, said that Surgutneftegaz's oil production is seen at 60.7 million tonnes this year with extraction rising by another 1-2 tonnes in 2012.

The company saw 2010 oil output of 59.5 million tonnes.

Surgutneftegaz's key and mostly depleted fields are located in Western Siberia. It is also developing deposits in Talakan in Eastern Siberia, seen as a new hydrocarbon production growth center in Russia.

The government expects to maintain crude production levels of at least 10 million barrels per day over the next 10 years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Patrick Graham)