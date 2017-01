NEW YORK, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Suriname has set initial price thoughts of 9.5% area on a US$500m bond sale, with pricing expected as soon as Wednesday.

Proceeds are being used to redeem outstanding 8.57% bridge notes, to make a loan to state-owned oil company Staatsolie and for general budgetary purposes.

Oppenheimer and Scotiabank are acting as joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected to be rated B1/B+/B+. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)