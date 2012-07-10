NEW YORK, July 10 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday upgraded Suriname's long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating by one notch to BB-minus, citing government action to minimize fiscal imbalances while maintaining price and exchange rate stability.

The outlook on the credit is stable, Fitch said in a statement. Fitch previously rated Suriname, the former Dutch colony on the northeast coast of South America, at B-plus.

Standard & Poor's rates Suriname at BB-minus with a stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service has a B1 rating, one notch lower, but also with a stable outlook.

After a currency devaluation in 2011, Suriname has reduced political uncertainty and instituted tighter fiscal and monetary policies that have led to a disappearance of the gap between official and parallel currency rates. Inflation dropped to 3.6 percent in May 2012 from a peak of 22.6 percent in April 2011, Fitch said.

"However, maintaining the gains of price and exchange rate stability permanently will require containing salary adjustments, exerting fiscal restraint and strengthening the credibility of the macroeconomic policy framework," Fitch said.

Suriname's economy is supported by mining and agricultural exports such as rice, bananas and shrimp.

"Rising gold production and favorable prices combined with reduced dependence on fuel imports could support current account surpluses and the accumulation of international reserves over the medium term," Fitch said.

However, the country's domestic capital markets remain shallow and illiquid, thereby limiting the scope for any expansion in fiscal imbalances or the capacity to sustain higher debt burdens. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Leslie Adler)