By Ank Kuipers
| PARAMARIBO, June 6
Canadian miner Iamgold Corp
and Suriname's government signed a deal on Thursday to
expand the South American country's Rosebel gold mine and extend
a partnership to develop it until 2042.
The mine is one of the Toronto-listed company's biggest,
producing 385,000 ounces of gold in 2011. No details were made
public, but Iamgold had previously proposed a seven-year program
that would cost around $185 million.
Steve Letwin, the company's chief executive officer, told
the ceremony the global gold mining business was facing falling
prices and rising operating costs.
"Despite the challenges facing Rosebel, I have never been
more confident ... due to the strength of our partnership with
the government," he said, alongside President Desi Bouterse.
A sparsely populated former Dutch colony on the northeast
shoulder of South America, Suriname produces gold and bauxite,
which dominates the economy, and has a nascent oil industry.
On Friday, its National Assembly will continue discussing a
draft law for a mineral agreement with U.S.-based Newmont Mining
Corp to develop Suriname's Merian Gold Project.