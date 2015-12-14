Dec 14 Suriname's Trust Bank will convert its
operations to become a full-fledged Islamic bank, after it
signed an agreement with the private sector arm of the Islamic
Development Bank to advise on the transition.
Trust Bank would become the first full-fledged Islamic bank
in South America, the latest lender to engage with the Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) to
develop Islamic finance capabilities.
The lender, which decided on the transition in June, is
implementing a strategy focused on small- and medium-sized
businesses and adopting Islamic finance principles would support
this aim, Chief Executive Maureen Badjoeri said in a statement.
Islamic finance follows religious principles which forbid
involvement in activities such as gambling, tobacco, alcohol,
and the charging of interest.
Suriname, perched on South America's northeastern shoulder,
is the only country from the Western hemisphere to be a member
of the IDB group, joining in 1997. It has received financing
from the IDB worth a combined $149 million for 18 projects.
The ICD has worked on several conversions of conventional
lenders including projects in Kazakhstan and Tunisia.
