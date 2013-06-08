CARACAS, June 8 Suriname's National Assembly has
approved a mineral agreement with U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp
and Alcoa Worldwide Alumina to develop the South
American country's Merian Gold Project.
The agreement covers 25 years and the government will get 6
percent royalty, to be paid in gold, lawmakers said after
agreeing the bill late on Friday. Merian is about 40 miles (66
km) south of the town of Moengo and 19 miles (30 km) north of
the Nassau Mountains.
The deal was reached a day after the government and another
gold miner, Canada's Iamgold Corp, signed an agreement
to expand Suriname's Rosebel gold mine and extend a partnership
to develop it until 2042.
A sparsely populated former Dutch colony on the northeast
shoulder of South America, Suriname produces gold and bauxite,
which dominates the economy, and has a nascent oil industry.