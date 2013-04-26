By Ank Kuipers
| PARAMARIBO, April 26
PARAMARIBO, April 26 Suriname's state oil
company Staatsolie and Malaysia's Petronas signed a
production sharing contract on Friday for an offshore bloc about
130 kms (80 miles) off the coast of the South American nation.
Staatsolie said Petronas will invest $25 million, drill at
least one exploratory well and conduct a 3D seismic survey of
Block 52.
It said Petronas's costs would be reimbursed if the
Malaysian company developed a commercial discovery, in which
case, Staatsolie would have the option to participate with a 20
percent stake.
Last year, Staatsolie signed a production sharing deal with
Apache Corp of the United States to invest $230 million
in the exploration of a different offshore block.
Staatsolie, founded in 1982, produces about 16,000 barrels
of oil a day. Global energy companies are showing growing
interest in the potential of South America's northeastern
shoulder. A 2011 discovery off French Guiana was described as a
"game-changer" for the region's oil prospects.