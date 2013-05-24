UPDATE 3-G20 draft no longer rejects protectionism or competitive devaluations
* Asian G20 members worry of protectioniosm rhetoric (Adds reaction from Asian policymakers)
May 24 For full text please see
* Asian G20 members worry of protectioniosm rhetoric (Adds reaction from Asian policymakers)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv