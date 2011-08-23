* Sees restructuring charge of $1.1-$1.4 mln in Q4

* Sees savings of $1.7-$2.0 mln annually (Follows alerts)

Aug 23 Medical equipment maker SurModics Inc said it will cut about 9 percent of its workforce, including its chief financial officer, to reduce cost.

SurModics, which specializes in drug delivery technology, expects to take a charge of about $1.1-$1.4 million in the fourth quarter, but save about $1.7-$2.0 million annually.

The company has been looking to sell its pharmaceutical business to focus on its medical device and in-vitro diagnostics businesses.

It also said it will add its Owing Mills, Maryland-based BioFX product manufacturing business to its headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

CFO Jan Webster and senior vice-president Philip Ankeny are among the list of employees who will be relieved after the restructuring, SurModics said.

It named Timothy Arens, senior director and general manager of the in-vitro business, as the interim CFO.

Shares of the company closed at $10.42 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)