By Gabriel Stargardter and Sarah McBride
MEXICO CITY/SAN FRANCISCO May 4 SurveyMonkey
Chief Executive Dave Goldberg died Friday from a head injury
while exercising at a resort in Mexico, the local prosecutor's
office said Monday.
Goldberg, the husband of Facebook Inc Chief Operating
Officer Sheryl Sandberg, fell off a treadmill at a private villa
in Punta Mita and hit his head, the prosecutor's spokesman said.
Goldberg's brother found him on the floor of the villa gym
showing signs of life, the spokesman said. Goldberg was taken to
the hospital, where he later died.
The spokesman said that Sandberg was on vacation with
Goldberg and went to the hospital. Facebook declined to comment
on behalf of Sandberg.
No criminal investigation is planned as there were no signs
of violence, the spokesman said.
He said the accident happened at the Palmasola at the Four
Seasons Resort, a private 9-bedroom beach front villa. The
Palmasola is not owned by the Four Seasons. Punta Mita is
located near the Mexican west coast vacation town of Puerto
Vallarta.
Goldberg's brother announced his death on Saturday morning
via a Facebook post, and SurveyMonkey also put out a short
statement.
One of Silicon Valley's most admired entrepreneurs, Goldberg
was known for his low-key demeanor and the grace and good humor
with which he handled being married to one of the nation's most
recognizable executives.
Under his leadership, privately held poll-taking company
SurveyMonkey grew into a $2 billion business.
A memorial service for Goldberg will be held on Tuesday at
Stanford University, according to friends of the family.
