UPDATE 3-South Africa's ANC rejects calls for Zuma to quit
* Intel report 'not only reason for Gordhan sacking' (Adds date of motion of no-cofidence, opposition march)
MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican authorities have no plans for a criminal investigation into the death of SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg after autopsy results showed it was accidental and there were no signs of violence, the local state prosecutor's office said on Monday.
Goldberg, the spouse of Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, died after falling off a hotel gym treadmill and hitting his head, a spokesman for the Nayarit state prosecutor said earlier. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner)
* Intel report 'not only reason for Gordhan sacking' (Adds date of motion of no-cofidence, opposition march)
* During one month period ending 20 March, total of 307.94 carats were produced & sold with an average price of US$875 per carat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)