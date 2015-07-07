July 7 Online polling company SurveyMonkey said
it appointed Bill Veghte chief executive, succeeding Dave
Goldberg who died in an accident in May.
Veghte, who is currently executive vice president of
Hewlett-Packard Co's enterprise group, will join the
company on Aug. 3, SurveyMonkey said in a statement.
Former CEO Goldberg, who was married to Facebook Inc
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, died in a treadmill
accident while vacationing with his wife in Mexico.
Veghte will join Sandberg on SurveyMonkey's board. The
company is valued at $2 billion.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)