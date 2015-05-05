By Sarah McBride
STANFORD, Calif May 5 Facebook Inc Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg re-emerged in public on
Tuesday after the accidental death of her husband last week,
telling a Silicon Valley memorial service about his effortless
compassion and selflessness.
Many of the technology world's top executives filled a
1,700-seat auditorium at Stanford University to commemorate
David Goldberg, chief executive of SurveyMonkey, who died at age
47 on Friday during a vacation in Mexico. He fell off a
treadmill and hit his head.
The ceremony was a tribute to the low-key executive, whose
marriage to Sandberg added to his fame from building a company
valued at $2 billion.
Speakers described Goldberg's self-deprecation, modesty and
selflessness, and the event, closed to the press, included
several nods to his passions: on their way out, guests were
handed Minnesota Vikings baseball caps as a reminder of the
Minneapolis-born Goldberg's lighthearted nature and love of
sports, according to a person who attended the service and
declined to be identified.
During the ceremony, Bono sang "One." Goldberg's brother,
Robert Goldberg, who announced the death on Saturday morning on
Facebook, and several friends spoke at the private service, the
person said.
Many guests entered through side and back doors after
driving into a cordoned-off area behind the hall. Some, such as
Hewlett Packard Chief Executive Meg Whitman, walked up the steps
and through the main entrance. Whitman declined to speak with
reporters after the service.
Many began offering personal tributes to Goldberg on social
media on Saturday, including Facebook Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg. Sandberg, however, remained silent until Tuesday
morning, when she responded to a public note by President Barack
Obama.
"David Goldberg embodied the definition of a real leader -
someone who was always looking for ways to empower others," the
president wrote in a Facebook message signed B.O., meaning he
personally wrote it. "We're heartbroken by him leaving us far
too soon - but we celebrate a remarkable legacy." (www.facebook.com/WhiteHouse).
Sandberg in turn took to Facebook, thanking Obama for his
friendship. "Dave Goldberg admired you for your leadership,
passion, and your deep love of sports," she wrote.
She also changed her Facebook cover photo on Tuesday
morning to a picture of her dancing with Goldberg at their
wedding in 2004.
Goldberg built SurveyMonkey into a poll-taking juggernaut
after joining the company in 2009. He previously worked for
venture firm Benchmark, after founding Launch Media and selling
it to Yahoo Inc in 2001.
