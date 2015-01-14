LONDON Jan 14 Canadian private equity firm
Onex's buyout of UK safety and survival equipment maker Survitec
will be backed with around 300 million pounds ($457 million) of
leveraged loans, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Onex agreed to buy Survitec this week for 450 million pounds
from Warburg Pincus, which had bought Survitec from private
equity group Montagu in 2010 for 280 million pounds.
Reuters reported last year that the U.S. private equity
house had been looking to sell the company, potentially for more
than 500 million pounds.
BNP Paribas, ING and Natixis
provided the 300 million pound debt financing, expected to be
syndicated to investors in the next few weeks, the sources said.
The financing includes around 250 million pounds of term
loans and around 50 million pounds of undrawn facilities, the
sources said.
Onex was not immediately available to comment.
Survitec, which makes equipment ranging from lifejackets to
anti-gravity suits, had 234 million pounds in revenue in the
year to March 31, 2014.
($1 = 0.6565 pounds)
