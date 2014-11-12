Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
Nov 12 BB&T Corp said it would acquire Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.5 billion.
Susquehanna shareholders will receive 0.253 shares of BB&T and $4.05 in cash for each share held, valuing the deal at $13.74 per share based on BB&T's closing price on Tuesday.
Susquehanna shares closed at $9.90 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.