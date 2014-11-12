Nov 12 BB&T Corp said it would acquire Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.5 billion.

Susquehanna shareholders will receive 0.253 shares of BB&T and $4.05 in cash for each share held, valuing the deal at $13.74 per share based on BB&T's closing price on Tuesday.

Susquehanna shares closed at $9.90 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)