April 28 Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners LP said it planned to acquire Susser Holdings Corp in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.8 billion to add retail stores in Texas and neighboring states.

Susser Holdings operates 630 retail convenience stores that sell either nationally or regionally branded gasoline or sell gasoline under the "Stripes" brand. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)