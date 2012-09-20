Sept 19 Retail fuel distributor Susser Petroleum
Partners LP's common units rose as much as 16 percent
on market debut, a day after the company priced its initial
public offering slightly below the top end of its expected
range.
The limited partnership, formed by Susser Holdings Corp
to distribute motor fuels, priced its IPO of 9.5
million common units at $20.50 each, raising $195 million.
It said it expects to use the proceeds to repay its parent
company for capital expenditures and to buy about $147 million
of securities to be used as collateral to secure a term-loan.
Texas-based Susser Petroleum, which filed in June for an IPO
of up to $200 million, had said it expected to sell the units at
between $19 and $21 per unit.
The company distributed 789.6 million gallons of motor fuel
to its parents' Stripes convenience stores and 522.8 million
gallons to other customers in 2011, according to its regulatory
filing. It is among the largest distributors of Valero and
Chevron branded motor fuel in the United States.
Susser Petroleum recorded a net income of $5.4 million on
revenue of $2.2 billion for the half year ended June 30.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Wells Fargo Securities
and UBS Securities were lead underwriters to the offering.
Other Texas-based energy companies such as Energy &
Exploration Partners Inc and Alon USA Partners LP have also
filed registration statements with U.S. regulators.
Susser Petroleum units were up 11.5 percent at $22.86 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, after touching a high of
$23.81.