BRIEF-Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block
* Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block
Nov 13 Sussex Partners, a UK-based advisory firm focused on alternative investments, hired Filippo Montalbano as managing director in its Zurich office.
Montalbano joins from Credit Suisse Private Bank, a unit of Credit Suisse Group AG. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)
* Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block
* CIT Group Inc - Steven Mnuchin received total compensation of $11.24 million in 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oelBsR) Further company coverage: