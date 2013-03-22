UPDATE 2-Bank of England deputy urged to quit over undeclared conflict of interest
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
LONDON, March 22 Sutton Harbour Holding PLC : * Bbc does not intend to relocate to Sutton Harbour * Company and the bbc to extinguish all agreements between them in connection
with the east quays site
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares