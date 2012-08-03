* June share sale raised more than $680 million

* Debt levels still above company's target

SAO PAULO Aug 3 Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano has ruled out another share sale to raise funds to reduce its debt, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday, after recent operations secured its finances for the next four years.

CFO Alberto Monteiro told analysts on a conference call that Suzano was "financially bulletproof" until 2016 after selling more than 1.4 billion reais ($683 million) of new shares in June and renegotiating a series of debt obligations.

The company and its local rival Fibria, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, have been selling assets and issuing new shares to bring down debt levels amid a slump in global wood pulp prices.

In June Suzano's net debt climbed to 4.5 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, above the company's debt target of 3.5 times EBITDA. Net debt was 5.39 billion reais at the end of June.

Suzano is also reducing investments, following more conservative capital spending by Fibria. The companies' more defensive stance echoes a broad shift among Brazil's struggling industrial companies, which are scaling back investments as Europe's debt crisis and China's slowdown weigh on global demand.

($1 = 2.05 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)