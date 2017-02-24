BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF
SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel & Celulose SA raised the estimate for planned investments in the paper tissue segment to 540 million reais ($176 million) from a previous 425 million reais.
In a Friday securities filing, Suzano said the tissue segment of the Mucuri unit is slated to begin production in the third quarter, while tissue production at the Imperatriz unit is set to start in the fourth quarter. Suzano estimated total annual output at 120 million tonnes of paper tissue.
($1 = 3.0735 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski)
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing