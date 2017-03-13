BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA will raise pulp prices for customers in China by $30 to $660 per tonne starting on April 1, the company said on Monday.
The move follows a similar hike in pulp prices announced in mid-February. Global pulpmakers have repeatedly raised prices in recent months as cyclical demand recovers in key markets such as China. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals-following resignation of Yasir B. Al-Wakeel,former CFO, Richard Peters to be principal financial officer Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sjYcpc) Further company coverage: