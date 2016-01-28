BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
SÃO PAULO, Jan 28 Brazilian paper and pulp maker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA agreed to buy about 750 hectares of eucalyptus forests from Eco Brasil Florestas SA for about 400 million reais ($98 million) in an effort to secure supply for a neighboring production plant.
Suzano said the land is located in the midwestern state of Tocantins and it will pay for the land in installments through 2020, the company said in a statement.
The eucalyptus will supply a processing mill that Suzano owns in the city of Imperatriz, in the northeastern state of Maranhão.
($1 = 4.1041 Brazilian reais)
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: