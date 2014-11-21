Nov 21 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd

* Says it and controlling shareholder to boost capital of its unit by a combined 270.35 million yuan (44.14 million US dollar)

* Says it and controlling shareholder to boost capital of its sewage treatment unit by 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yx5PVo

