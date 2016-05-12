May 12 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication :

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 5.6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 18 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yRfQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)