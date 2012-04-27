Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
NEW DELHI, April 27 Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy is working with international banks to raise $300 million to $500 million in overseas bonds to repay its debt maturing this year, Group Chief Financial Officer Kirti Vagadia said on Friday.
Suzlon, owner of Germany-based REpower, needs to repay foreign currency debt of $360 million in June and another $207 million in October. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.