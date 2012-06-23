MUMBAI, June 23 Suzlon Group, which controls
wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy, said on Saturday it
will sell stake in its China manufacturing unit to China Power
New Energy Development Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees
($60 million).
Suzlon, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine maker by
cumulative installed capacity, will sell the unit with the
majority of its assets and liabilities, it said in a statement.
"This is also in line with our previously announced strategy
to dispose of non-critical group assets to reduce our long-term
debt," Suzlon Chairman Tulsi Tanti said in a statement.
"... We are realigning our strategy to the China market with
an agile, asset-light business model to achieve the high growth
and margins but with lower investments," he said.
Suzlon Group established its marketing operations in China
in 2005, followed by a wholly-owned manufacturing facility in
2006. The company has till date installed over 900 megawatts of
wind capacity in China.
($1 = 57.1700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ed Lane)