* Company expects to turn profitable in FY2016
* Aims to exit debt restructuring programme within a year
* Sees average annual order book growth over 40 pct in 3
years
* Expects to double India market share to 50 pct in 3 years
(Adds details, comments on market share, background)
By Aman Shah and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, March 3 A surge in demand for renewable
energy in India coupled with a capital injection from the
country's second-richest man will help wind turbine maker Suzlon
Energy turn profitable after six years of losses, its
chairman said.
Suzlon has been under pressure for a few years due to a
slowdown in global sales and a surge in costs to service debt
taken on in acquiring a German company in 2009, forcing it to
restructure $1.8 billion of debt after a bond default in 2012.
"Next financial year we will be in profit ... 100 percent,"
Tulsi Tanti told Reuters on Tuesday. He also said the company
had reduced a major portion of its debt through asset sales and
could exit the debt restructuring programme within a year.
Suzlon, which had outstanding debt of 165 billion rupees
($2.7 billion) at the end of 2014, has sold some assets in the
last couple of years and in January agreed to sell its German
unit, Senvion SE, for $1.12 billion.
The company, whose operations were impacted by tight working
capital, also sold a 23 percent stake in itself for $290 million
to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc's billionaire
founder Dilip Shanghvi and his associates.
Suzlon shares have doubled in three months, as investors
cheered the firm's efforts to reduce its leverage. The Indian
government's target to almost triple installed wind capacity to
60,000 megawatts (MW) by 2022 has also helped sentiment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made renewable energy a
priority for his government as he looks to address India's
chronic power shortages and fulfil an election promise of
round-the-clock power to all Indians by 2022.
"In the next 3 years, we are expecting an average of not
less than 40 percent growth in order book," Tanti said, adding
the company was actively looking to offload some non-core assets
to further reduce its debt.
Suzlon's order book stood was 1,147.50 MW, valued at 72.5
billion rupees ($1.17 billion), at the end of December.
Following the sale of Senvion, which made up 70 percent of
the company's revenue in 2014, Tanti said the company was keen
to grow its international business aggressively in North
America, Latin America, China and Turkey.
These overseas markets together with India account for 70
percent of the global wind energy market, Tanti said.
The company will, in the future, look to increase its 25
percent stake in its joint venture in China, the world's largest
wind energy market, he said, but declined to give details.
Tanti said the company's focus on wind and solar hybrid
projects and large-scale offshore wind parks will help it double
market share in India to 50 percent in the next three years.
($1 = 61.8630 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by
Louise Heavens and David Evans)