May 18 Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy
said on Friday it was seeking up to 45 days more for
repayment of foreign bonds due in June, as it is working with
lenders to raise up to $300 million.
"In order to ensure there is adequate time for the necessary
requisite approvals and administrative documentation, we have
asked our bondholders for an extension," Kirti Vagadia, chief
financial officer, said in a statement.
Suzlon, the owner of Germany-based REpower, is "at an
advanced stage" of raising funds to refinance the foreign
currency bonds, he said.
The world's fifth-largest wind manufacturer by cumulative
installed capacity, Suzlon, needs to repay foreign currency
convertible bonds of $360 million in June and $207 million in
October.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)