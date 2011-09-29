BEIJING, Sept 29 Suzuki Motor Corp and its Chinese partner China Changan are seeking Chinese regulatory approval to merge their two joint ventures into one entity, a Chinese newspaper said.

Suzuki and Changan plan to set up a new 50-50 joint venture, the 21th Century Business Herald said, citing a unidentified source.

That would streamline the complex Changan-Suzuki ties and make Suzuki an equal partner in any future business decisions, it said.

Currently Suzuki hold a 49 percent stake in both its ventures with Changan and Changhe, a Changan subsidiary.

A Suzuki spokesman in Japan said nothing had been decided while a China spokesman declined to comment.

Suzuki remains a small player in China, lagging well behind General Motors and Volkswagen AG .

